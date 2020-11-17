Desktop pinch-zoom support arrives with Firefox 83

Today is the release date of Firefox 83. One of the new features in this release is support for pinch-zooming on desktop platforms, a feature whose development I was involved with and which I’ll describe briefly in this blog post.

Pinch gestures have long been the standard method of interaction to trigger zooming on mobile devices, and the mobile version of Firefox has supported them since (I believe) its inception.

The desktop version of Firefox has also had a zoom feature for a long time, activated via Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+mousewheel or a button in the UI, but importantly, this performs a different type of zooming than pinch gestures on mobile, as I’ll illustrate.

The conventional method of zooming on desktop performs reflowing zoom, which looks like this:

By contrast, pinch gestures on mobile perform non-reflowing zoom, which looks like this:

While both methods of zooming increase the scale of text, images, and other content elements, reflowing zoom reflows the page such that the scaled-up content still fits into the same horizontal viewport width. This can cause text to be split up into lines differently, and more generally elements to change their position relative to each other. Non-reflowing zoom leaves the page layout alone and just scales the content, creating overflow in the horizontal direction that you need to scroll to bring into view.

Non-reflowing zoom has some important advantages over reflowing zoom:

Reflow is expensive, making non-reflowing zoom much faster and more responsive.

Non-reflowing zoom is more predictable in the sense that the content at the pinch gesture’s “focus point” will remain stationary, so you can zoom in “on an element” more accurately.

The non-reflowing behaviour can also be a downside: if it’s a paragraph of text you’re zooming in on, if you zoom to a point where the lines are wider than the screen, you have to scroll horizontally to read a whole line.

Basically, reflowing and non-reflowing zoom lend themselves to different use cases. Reflowing zoom is useful if, say, you’re reading an article but the text is a bit small for comfort (though I’ll take the opportunity to plug Firefox’s Reader View as an even better option for this case). Non-reflowing zoom is useful if, say, you want to zoom in on an image or diagram to get a closer look at it.

Firefox users have long asked for the ability to trigger non-reflowing zoom on desktop platforms, using pinch gestures on a touchscreen or touchpad, a feature that other browsers have introduced over time as well. Firefox 83 finally fulfils this request, for touchscreens on all platforms, and touchpads on Windows and Mac. (Linux touchpads are still a work in progress.)

Reflowing zoom hasn’t gone away, it’s still activated using the same means as before (Ctrl+mousewheel etc.).

I’d like to extend a big thank you to my colleagues Kartikaya Gupta, Timothy Nikkel, and Kris Taeleman, with whom I collaborated on this feature, among many others who lent a helping hand.

Implementing this feature was trickier than it sounds. Without getting into too many details, some of the main sources of complexity were:

Scrollbars, particularly given that on desktop platforms you can interact with them (i.e. click them / drag them). I think our implementation here ended up being more complete than Chrome’s, in that scrollbars remain fully interactive even when zoomed.

Web pages that want to handle pinch gestures themselves and “do their own thing”, such as Google Maps. Careful coordination is required to determine whether the pinch gesture should be handled by the page, or by the browser.

If you’re a Firefox user with a touchscreen or a touchpad, I encourage you to give the new zoom feature a try! If you’re not a Firefox user, I encourage you to try Firefox 🙂 If you run into any issues, bug reports are appreciated.