Featured Song: Misery Is a Butterfly

Posted on March 27, 2017

It’s been a while since I wrote a Featured Song post. Today, I’m going to share a song from a band I’ve discovered in recent months, Blonde Redhead.

A small band with just three members (none of whom, incidentally, is blonde or a redhead 🙂 ), their music has a unique sound and a contemplative atmosphere that I’ve taken to.

I particularly enjoy lead singer Kazu Makino‘s thin, clear high voice which gives the band’s sound an almost ethereal twist. She also has really good stage presence (check out some live recordings of the band).

The song I’m featuring today – my favourite of the Blonde Redhead songs I’ve heard so far – is the title track of their 2004 album Misery Is a Butterfly:



Featured lyrics:

Remember when we found misery
We watched her, watched her spread her wings
And slowly fly around our room
And she asked for your gentle mind

Full lyrics and discussion can be found here.

I’d also like to share a beautiful instrumental (piano and cello) cover of this song that I’ve come across:



Hope you’ve enjoyed them!

I am a recent graduate of the University of Toronto, with a degree in Computer Science. I currently work for Mozilla as a software engineer.
